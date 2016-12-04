4 Containers & Packaging Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 4 Containers & Packaging stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, International Paper Company’s (IP) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. International Paper Company produces and distributes printing paper, packaging, forest products, and chemical products. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IP stock.

Greif Class A (GEF) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Greif Class A manufactures and markets industrial packaging products and services. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GEF stock.

The rating of Berry Plastics Group, Inc. (BERY) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BERY stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) improves from a C to a B rating this week. UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered packaging solutions utilizing molded and fabricated foams, vacuum-formed plastics, and molded fiber. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UFPT stock.

