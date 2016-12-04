4 Dirt Cheap Value Stocks to Scoop Up in 2017

The beginning of 2016 was marked by significant volatility. But there have been quite a few positive surprises in the back half of the year. Of these, the ones that influenced the investment market include the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, the greenback hitting a 13-year high, the Fed’s rate hike, and last but not least, the recovery in oil price.

While the world is preparing for the New Year, investors are hoping for a better time to bet on stocks to recoup the losses incurred this year and record gains.

Why Value Investing?

“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price” – Warren Buffett

In a nutshell, Value Investing is all about buying shares of companies whose market value is lower than its intrinsic value. These stocks are available at negligible prices in comparison to the stocks of similar companies or the market as a whole. In contrast to the expensive growth stocks, value stocks have the potential to make more money as their prices are currently discounted and are yet to reach a level of saturation.

Nevertheless, identifying a value stock has never been a cakewalk. In fact, when the market is weak, value investment is the way to go as most of the fundamentally good stocks fall within the discounted range. But it is not so easy to figure out how it works when the stocks are already gaining strength on the back of bullish trends.

This situation may often lead to “value traps” — a situation when these value picks start to underperform over the long run as the temporary problems become persistent.

To avoid such value traps, we suggest the investors to take help of our screening criteria andaccess the key metrics to select stocks that are currently trading cheap and have huge future prospects.

Our Choices

Zacks has designed the new Style Score System to compare each parameter of a stock with the peer group for an analysis of whether the stock is attractive from the value perspective.

We have zeroed in on four stocks that sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) with VGM Score of ‘A’ or ‘B.’ The VGM score (V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum) essentially highlights critical factors in a stock that have the potential to drive its price higher in the near term. Additionally, these stocks are graded “A” in terms of Value and has low P/E and P/S ratios that makes them great bargains.

This apart, a low P/E (price/earnings) indicates a decline in a stock’s price or an improvement in its earnings performance. Value investors will typically look for stocks with P/E ratios below 20. Meanwhile, P/S (price/sales) is calculated as price divided by sales and the lower the ratio, the better for value stocks.

Accordingly, we have chosen stocks that have P/E ratio less than 13 and P/S ratio less than 1.

Here we take a sneak peek at four companies which are great bargains and poised for stellar gains in 2017.

