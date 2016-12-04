4 Diversified Consumer Services Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 4 Diversified Consumer Services stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) slips from a C to a D this week. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SERV stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CHGG stock.

ATA, Inc. Sponsored ADR (ATAI) declines this week from a D to a F. ATA, Inc. Sponsored ADR offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests based on its proprietary testing technologies and test delivery platform. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ATAI stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs at its campuses in automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology and spa and culinary. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LINC stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.