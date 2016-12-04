4 Diversified Telecommunication Services Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 4 Diversified Telecommunication Services stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. Level 3 Communications, Inc. is an integrated communications network company that provides Internet Protocol and data services, content distribution services, colocation services, and softswitch and voice services. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LVLT stock.

This is a rough week for China Telecom Corp. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class H (CHA). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. China Telecom Corp. Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class H is an integrated information service provider that offers telecommunications services, including wireline voice services, mobile voice services, and Internet access services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CHA stock.

This week, ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) drops from a C to a D rating. ORBCOMM Inc. operates low earth orbit satellites and ground infrastructure that enable customers to track, monitor, control, and communicate with fixed and mobile assets located anywhere in the world. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ORBC stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) takes a hit this week. Windstream Holdings, Inc. is a company that provides communications and technology solutions, including high-speed Internet access, digital television services, and voice services. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WIN stock.

