4 Dow Jones Industrial Average Laggards That Are at Risk of Falling

The bulls have spent the last two weeks trying to get the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 threshold for the first time ever. While a lift up and over the benchmark is likely before the end of the year — due to light trading volumes and positive seasonality alone — a growing number of stocks are rolling over as measures of overall market breadth deteriorate.

I believe this is setting the stage for some disappointment in January, which has traditionally been the site of selling pressure over the last 10 years as the post-holiday blues set in.

Heading into 2017, the stakes couldn’t be higher. And I believe investors are setting themselves up for some disappointment given heightened expectations for the incoming Trump Administration, a blasé attitude towards Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, and the risk of financial market turbulence from emerging market economies suffering from the stronger dollar.

With that as a backdrop, here are four Dow Jones components that look vulnerable.

