4 Health Care Technology Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 4 Health Care Technology stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) declines this week from a C to a D. Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides hosted clinical development solutions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MDSO stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) takes a hit this week. Quality Systems, Inc. develops and markets healthcare information systems. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of QSII stock.

iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s D to a F. ICAD, Inc. is a provider of advanced image analysis and workflow solutions that enable radiologists and other healthcare professionals to better serve patients by identifying pathologies and pinpointing cancer earlier. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ICAD stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s D drops to a F. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HTGM stock.

