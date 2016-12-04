4 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 4 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. Boyd Gaming Corporation owns and operates several gaming properties throughout the United States as well as entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and recreational facilities on its properties. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BYD stock.

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Class A (JAX) slips from a C to a D this week. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Class A operates casual dining restaurants with an American menu. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JAX stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest casino entertainment company. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CZR stock.

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (RT) declines this week from a D to a F. Ruby Tuesday, Inc. owns and operates the Ruby Tuesday dine-in restaurant franchise. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RT stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.