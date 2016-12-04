4 Large-Cap Tech Stocks that Crushed the Market in 2016

The technology sector has been on a bullish track in the back half of 2016, cheers to a rebounding U.S. economy that is evident from recently released economic data.

The U.S. economy looks much stable now. The third estimate for GDP shows that the U.S. economy improved 3.5% in the third quarter, faring better than the second-quarter’s marginal increase of 1.4%. Other indicators of this improvement include a rise in Consumer Confidence Index, an improving job market as well as encouraging U.S. factory activity data.

Considering the improving trends, the Fed recently increased interest rates from a range of 0.25–0.5% to 0.5–0.75%. This was the first rate hike in 2016 and the second in the last 10 years.

Further, the Fed expects three rate hikes next year, higher than two rate hikes projected in the September meeting.

The recent positive data boosted investors’ confidence. In the year-to-date (YTD) period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( DJI ), NASDAQ Composite ( IXIC ) and S&P 500 ( GSPC ) are all roaring ahead.

Technology continues to be one of the outperformers as the Technology SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has returned 14.8% YTD.

Launched in Dec 1998, XLK is a passively managed fund designed to deliver the returns of the U.S. technology stocks.

The fund, before expenses, is expected to remain on par with the returns and characteristics of the S&P Technology Select Sector Index.

Why Go for the Large Caps?

Investing in large-cap companies is a safe bet, especially during economic downturns and stringent credit conditions. Many consider large-cap stocks an essential part of their portfolio, given the stability, healthy dividends and safety cushion they offer.

Large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those seeking high returns. These also come with lower risk than small-cap and mid-cap funds.

4 Large Caps that Outperformed the Market

Today we bring four large cap stocks that not only outpaced the market in 2016 but are expected to perform better in the coming years.

We have taken the help of the Zacks Stock Screener to pick stocks that outpaced the market (especially S&P 500 and Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF) this year. These stocks have a market cap of $5 billion or more.

Also, we are narrowing down our choices with the help of our new style score system. Each of these stocks has a Growth Style Score of ‘A’ or ‘B’ and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are the four stocks:

