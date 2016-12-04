4 Life Sciences Tools & Services Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 4 Life Sciences Tools & Services stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This is a rough week for Waters Corporation (WAT). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer that designs, manufactures, sells and services liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry instrument systems, and support products. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WAT stock.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (Q) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of Q stock.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) declines this week from a D to a F. Compugen Ltd. focuses on the therapeutic proteins and monoclonal antibodies to address unmet needs in the fields of immunology and oncology. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CGEN stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) takes a hit this week. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has developed a novel approach to studying the synthesis and regulation of DNA, RNA and protein. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PACB stock.

