4 Media Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 4 Media stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. Class A (SNI) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. Class A is a lifestyle content and interactive services company. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SNI stock.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Meredith Corporation is engaged in magazine publishing and related brand licensing, television broadcasting, integrated marketing, interactive media, and video production related operations. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MDP stock.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SCHL stock.

Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) is seeing ratings go up from a D last week to a B this week. Shaw Communications Inc. Class B is a communications and media company that provides its customers with broadband cable television, high-speed Internet and other telecommunications services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SJR stock.

