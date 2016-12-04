4 Reasons Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is STILL a Smart Buy

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) may be at its highest price yet — just north of $800 per share — but that doesn’t mean it’s something you should stay away from. There are plenty of signs and indicators that say GOOGL stock is nowhere near peaking.

Buy low and sell high is the adage, which is why so many new investors are steering clear of Google. After all, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to invest in GOOGL stock when it appears to be peaking

But what if Google isn’t peaking? What if this is only the beginning and we’re looking at even more growth in the coming months and years? If you read between the lines, this growth seems imminent. Here are a few reasons why:

Four Reasons GOOGL Stock Is a Go

New Corporate Structure

When Google restructured and turned into Alphabet, the decision had a significant impact on the overall level of leadership and human capital at the company. The structure provides more opportunities in various departments, which has already turned some heads.

“It creates headroom for talented executives such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Tony Fadell of Nest [a smart thermostat property] and YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki,” Columbia Business School professor Rita McGrath says. “They might get restless if they perceive they’ve been steamrollered by the success of the cash-printing machine that is Google’s advertising business.”

Plus, at the top of the structure, you have Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two of the most impressive and progressive minds in the entire tech world. That’s always a positive for GOOGL stock.

Product Diversification

While the search conglomerate still hasn’t successfully dipped its toes into other waters in any significant manner — Google Glass was a failure — GOOG is clearly trying. From stratospheric Wi-Fi balloons and self-propelled vehicles to drone deliveries and virtual reality experiences, Google is always looking for opportunities to stake a claim in the next big thing.

Commitment to Innovation

GOOG doesn’t just diversify and pursue new products — it works hard to ensure that each product it develops is continually innovating and evolving with the times. GOOGL’s goal is for each of its products to trounce the competition with unique features and value-adds that are worthwhile.

Next Page