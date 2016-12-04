4 Solid Growth Stocks to Buy as You Ring in 2017

Gearing up for 2017, we are on the finishing line of a super volatile year. As has been widely observed, 2016 was marked by varied events like a slowdown in the Chinese market, softness in the energy space, hype over Brexit, the U.S. Presidential election and the recent Fed rate hike which fueled volatility.

Though the year had started on a soft note, the bourses are presently in the green zone, with the S&P 500, NASDAQ Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 11%, 9.6% and 14.5%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. The stock market gained significant traction after Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton, and further welcomed Fed’s decision to raise the benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5–0.75%.

Clearly, the rate hike hints at a stabilized domestic economy, which is likely to sustain its momentum into 2017. Improved consumer spending, lower oil prices and enhanced labor market raise optimism over the health of the economy. However, the market remains susceptible to global uncertainties. Also, it remains to be seen how Trump’s revolutionary ideas are going to shape the economy.

That said, investors must rejuvenate their portfolios and prepare to brace every situation as they enter the New Year 2017.

Given the mixed signals, it is advisable to play safe and invest in growth stocks rather than in momentum or value ones. The increasing market volatility makes the momentum strategy highly risky, while value investing does not find many takers in the current scenario. Growth stocks, on the other hand, are fundamentally strong businesses aiming to make money for investors over the long run, thereby hedging the short run stock market volatility.

Picking the Right Stocks

Based on certain parameters, we have zeroed in on four growth stocks which are poised for impressive returns in 2017. These stocks boast a solid Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have a Growth Style Score of ‘A,’ VGM Style Score of ‘A’ or ‘B,’ expected earnings growth rate of 55% or more and a market cap of over $100 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

We note that our Growth Style Score encompasses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of growth. Our research shows that stocks with Growth Style Scores of ‘A’ or ‘B’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best investment opportunities in the growth investing space. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >>)

Here are 4 solid bets to look for in the coming year.

