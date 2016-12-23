45 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 45 Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Concho Resources Inc.'s (CXO) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week's C. Concho Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions and earnings surprise.

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) improves from a C to a B rating this week. TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum and return on equity.

The rating of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored ADR Class A (RDS.A) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored ADR Class A explores for, produces, and refines petroleum. The company also gets A's in earnings surprise and earnings momentum.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Devon Energy Corporation explores, develops, and transports oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

TransCanada Corporation (TRP) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. TransCanada Corporation develops and operates energy infrastructures, including natural gas pipelines. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (OKS) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a B last week to a A. ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company also gets A's in sales growth and earnings momentum.

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) shows solid improvement this week. The company's rating rises from a C to a B. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings momentum, and return on equity.

This week, Spectra Energy Corp (SE) pushes up from a B to a A rating. Spectra Energy Corp owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas-related energy assets. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week's grade of C. Noble Energy, Inc. is an independent company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

This is a strong week for BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR (BP). The company's rating climbs to B from the previous week's C. BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR is involved in the supply, trading, refining, manufacturing, marketing and transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products to wholesale and retail customers. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

This week, DCP Midstream Partners, LP's (DPM) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. DCP Midstream Partners, LP engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas in the United States. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) improves from a B to a A rating this week. Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust that receives a distribution of royalty and mineral interests from certain oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. The company also gets A's in return on equity.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Range Resources Corporation is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas properties. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

This week, Plains GP Holdings LP Class A (PAGP) pushes up from a C to a B rating. The company also gets A's in free cash flow.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week's grade of C. Suncor Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company in Canada. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

The rating of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Green Plains Inc. constructs and operates dry mill, fuel-grade ethanol production facilities. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions and earnings momentum.

This is a strong week for Sprague Resources LP (SRLP). The company's rating climbs to B from the previous week's C. The company also gets A's in return on equity.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust's (BPT) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week's C. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust holds overriding royalty interests constituting a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope in Alaska. The company also gets A's in return on equity.

This week, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Class A's (PHX) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Class A explores for and develops oil and gas properties, and produces and sells oil and natural gas. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal, primarily to major United States utilities and industrial users. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Golar LNG Limited is a shipping company which acquires, owns, operates, and charters liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating storage regasification units. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) shows solid improvement this week. The company's rating rises from a B to a A. Golar LNG Partners LP owns floating storage and regasification units and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity.

This is a strong week for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT). The company's rating climbs to A from the previous week's B. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust in the United States. The company also gets A's in return on equity.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings growth, and earnings surprise.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP engages in the ownership and operation of integrated natural gas pipelines and storage systems in the United States.

This week, CNX Coal Resources LP (CNXC) pushes up from a B to a A rating. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions and earnings momentum.

The rating of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) moves up this week, rising from a B to a A. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. acquires, owns, and administers producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company also gets A's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

World Point Terminals LP (WPT) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week's grade of B. The company also gets A's in return on equity and free cash flow.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) improves from a D to a B rating this week. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

This week, Arc Logistics Partners LP's (ARCX) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth and earnings growth.

USD Partners LP's (USDP) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a A from last week's B. The company also gets A's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity.

Encana Corporation (ECA) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Encana Corporation provides energy transportation, distribution, and related services in North America and internationally. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum and free cash flow.

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) shows solid improvement this week. The company's rating rises from a C to a B.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is the owner of overriding royalty rights in mineral properties in the United States. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum and return on equity.

Cosan Limited Class A (CZZ) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a B last week to a A. Cosan Limited Class A is a fully integrated company in the renewable energy and infrastructure segments in Brazil. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.'s (BKEP) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week's C. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow.

This week, Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Bill Barrett Corporation explores for and develops oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

MV Oil Trust Units (MVO) shows solid improvement this week. The company's rating rises from a C to a B. MV Oil Trust Units owns interest in oil and natural gas properties. The company also gets A's in free cash flow.

Yuma Energy Inc (YUMA) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth and free cash flow.

The rating of VOC Energy Trust (VOC) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company also gets A's in free cash flow.

This week, Sandridge Permian Trust's (PER) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Sandridge Permian Trust acquires and holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in Andrews County, Texas. The company also gets A's in free cash flow.

Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Legacy Reserves LP acquires and explores for oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company also gets A's in free cash flow.

This is a strong week for Hugoton Royalty Trust (HGT). The company's rating climbs to B from the previous week's C. Hugoton Royalty Trust owns net profit interests in natural gas producing properties located in the Hugoton area of Kansas and Oklahoma, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, and the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week's grade of C. U.S. Energy Corp. explores for oil and natural gas. The company also gets A's in earnings momentum.

This is a strong week for Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR). The company's rating climbs to B from the previous week's D. Vertex Energy, Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products. The company also gets A's in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow.

