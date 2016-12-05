5 Biotechnology Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 5 Biotechnology stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CLCD) boosts its rating from a B to a A this week. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CLCD stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) improves from a C to a B rating this week. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MDGL stock.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets various vaccines, including flu vaccines and vaccines for Hepatitis A. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SVA stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KIN stock.

The rating of Argos Therapeutics, Inc. (ARGS) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of fully personalized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary technology platform. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ARGS stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.