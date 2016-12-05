5 Commercial Services & Supplies Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 5 Commercial Services & Supplies stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Deluxe Corporation’s (DLX) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Deluxe Corporation provides small businesses and financial institutions with personalized printed items, promotional products, and merchandising materials; web hosting and other web services; fraud prevention and marketing services; and financial institution customer loyalty and retention programs. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DLX stock.

Acme United Corporation (ACU) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of B. Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, and safety products for the school, home, office, and industrial markets. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ACU stock.

NL Industries Inc (NL) improves from a B to a A rating this week. NL Industries Inc manufactures products that include security products, precision ball bearing slides and ergonomic computer support systems, as well as chemicals such as titanium dioxide pigments. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NL stock.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CETX stock.

The rating of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is engaged in archaeologically-sensitive exploration and recovery of shipwrecks throughout the world. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OMEX stock.

