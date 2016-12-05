5 Communications Equipment Stocks to Buy Now

5 Communications Equipment stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Silicom Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and supports Multi-Port Gigabit-Ethernet Server Adapters. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SILC stock.

Bel Fuse Inc. Class B’s (BELFB) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a A from last week’s B. Bel Fuse Inc. Class B designs, manufactures, and sells products used in networking, telecommunications, high-speed data transmission, and consumer electronics. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BELFB stock.

This week, EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) pushes up from a D to a B rating. EMCORE Corporation is a provider of compound semiconductor-based components and subsystems for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EMKR stock.

This week, PCTEL, Inc.’s (PCTI) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. PCTEL, Inc. develops and supplies software-based connectivity solutions. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PCTI stock.

This is a strong week for EXFO Inc. (EXFO). The company’s rating climbs to A from the previous week’s B. EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EXFO stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.