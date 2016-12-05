5 Diversified Telecommunication Services Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 5 Diversified Telecommunication Services stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, BCE Inc.’s (BCE) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. BCE Inc. provides residential, business, and wholesale customers with wireline voice and wireless communications services, Internet access, data services, and video services. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BCE stock.

The rating of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Sponsored ADR (NTT) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Sponsored ADR provides a variety of telecommunication services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales, and related services. The company also gets A’s in earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NTT stock.

TELUS Corporation (TU) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. TELUS Corporation is a telecommunications company that offers products and services in Canada. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TU stock.

Lumos Networks Corp. (LMOS) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. Lumos Networks Corp. is a fiber-based service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region serving carrier, business and residential customers over a dense fiber network offering data, voice and IP services. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LMOS stock.

This is a strong week for KT Corporation Sponsored ADR (KT). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. KT Corporation Sponsored ADR provides telecommunication services including local, long distance, and international calling, satellite communication, data transmission, and wireless telephone services in South Korea. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KT stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.