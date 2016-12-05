5 Energy Equipment & Services Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 5 Energy Equipment & Services stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Schlumberger NV (SLB) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Schlumberger NV is a global oilfield services company that supplies technology, integrated project management and information solutions to consumers in the oil and gas industry. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SLB stock.

Baker Hughes Incorporated’s (BHI) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Baker Hughes Incorporated supplies products and technology services for the drilling and evaluation of oil and natural gas wells. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BHI stock.

Halliburton Company (HAL) improves from a B to a A rating this week. Halliburton Company provides energy services and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HAL stock.

Exterran Corp. (EXTN) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EXTN stock.

This week, Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) pushes up from a D to a B rating. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SDLP stock.

