5 Hot Technology ETFs to Buy Before Christmas Morning

The holiday season is in a full swing with almost everyone on a digital shopping spree. Innovative products such as wearables, VR headsets, drones and virtual reality devices are fast becoming technology staples for savvy Americans.

In fact, 2016 seems to be the strongest holiday spending year for the tech sector. According to the Consumer Technology Association, total spending is expected to reach $36.05 billion; up 3.1% from last year, as about 68% of the consumers (around 170 million people) are expected to buy technology gifts this holiday season, up 6% year-over-year. Most of the sales are expected to be generated online with a 45.2% surge expected from online shopping through mobile devices (read: ETFs & Stocks to Roar Higher on Record Online Spending).

While traditional products like televisions, iPhones, headphones and consoles continue to excite consumers, emerging technologies are seeing increased interest this year. In particular, wearables are expected to top the list with 27% of the consumers planning to buy followed by smart home devices (24% plan to buy), connected or digital toys (11%), VR headsets (10%) and drones (9%).

Given the bullish holiday outlook, tech stocks have nicely rebounded from the post-election slump with the ultra-popular Select Sector SPDR Technology ETF (XLK) gaining 3.6% since Nov. 8. In fact, a few exchange-traded funds have been investors’ darling this holiday season and are easily crushing the broad market fund (read: Technology ETFs Rebound: Can the Surge Continue?).

With just a few days left for Christmas, these five technology ETFs are excellent bets for a last-minute investment.

Five Technology ETFs to Buy Before Christmas

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: FTXL ) fund offers exposure to the 30 most-liquid U.S. semiconductor securities based on volatility, value and growth by tracking the Nasdaq U.S. Smart Semiconductor Index. Holding 29 stocks in its basket, it is well spread across components with none holding more than 8.72% of assets. FTXL debuted in the space three months ago and has already accumulated $8.1 million. Average trading volume is light at around 10,000 shares and its expense ratio comes in at 0.60%. The fund gained 13.7% since the presidential election.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (PSCT)

The PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (NASDAQ: PSCT ) tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index. It has managed $556.8 million in its asset base and trades in light average daily volume of about 56,000 shares.

The ETF charges 29 bps in fees per year from investors. Holding 91 securities in its basket, the product is well spread across securities with none holding more than 3.8% share. From an industry look, about one-fourth of the portfolio is allocated toward electronic equipment, followed by semiconductors (20.6%) and software (18.7%). The ETF gained 13.1% in the same timeframe and has a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 or ‘Hold’ rating.

