5 Internet Software & Services Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 5 Internet Software & Services stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s (AKAM) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AKAM stock.

GrubHub, Inc. (GRUB) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GRUB stock.

Tucows Inc. (TCX) improves from a B to a A rating this week. Tucows Inc. provides wholesale digital products to Internet service providers and Web hosting companies. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TCX stock.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GTT stock.

The rating of IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. (IL) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. IntraLinks Holdings, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for managing content, exchanging business information and collaborating within and among organizations. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IL stock.

