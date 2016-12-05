5 Last Minute ETF Deals Before Christmas Eve

If Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, Super Saturday — the last Saturday before Christmas — puts an end to it. Stores offer hefty discounts to last minute shoppers to generate as much revenue as possible.

Though technically December 24 is the last Saturday before Christmas this year, December 17 was observed as Super Saturday as stores will shut down earlier on Christmas eve (read: ETF Strategies for December).

Having said this, we would like to note that the shopping spree is still alive among consumers.

On December 16, NRF issued an article saying that “the average holiday shopper has completed 52.5 percent of their shopping, down from last year’s 53.5 percent.”

In fact, when it comes to last-minute shopping, 38% are likely to have shopped sometime before December 18 while 12% of consumers are likely to be done by December 23, as per NRF.

As per RetailNext, “the busiest shopping days of the year show Super Saturday at the top of the list” in terms of footfall, leaving Black Friday and the Friday before Christmas behind. However, Friday before Christmas will likely see the highest sales, followed by Super Saturday and then Black Friday.

How Is Holiday Shopping Going On This Year?

From the data that we have received so far, holiday shopping is pretty decent this time but is showing a shift in pattern.

For example, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, about 66% of Americans, or 155.7 million people, are expected to shop on Super Saturday while 154 million are projected to have shopped over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The fact is that Super Saturday is offering better deals than other days and is more pertinent for Christmas shopping than buying almost a month ago. Last year, Black Friday sales declined 12% while Super Saturday sales saw a 4% jump, according to retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners.

How to Invest on the Euphoria on Late Shopping

Below we highlight a few ETF options to cash in on the trend. Our choices cater to both those who want to bet on last-minute shopping and on the categories, that last minute shoppers are choosing…

