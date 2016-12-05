5 Pharmaceuticals Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 5 Pharmaceuticals stocks are better this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these stocks has an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”) rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (GWPH) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GWPH stock.

This week, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) pushes up from a C to a B rating. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AMPH stock.

Achaogen, Inc.’s (AKAO) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AKAO stock.

BioStar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BSPM) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. BioStar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products, and health supplement products for various diseases and conditions in the People’s Republic of China. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BSPM stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) improves from a C to a B rating this week. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RTTR stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.