5 Stocks With Great Earnings Revisions — ASM LMIA SUI IPHI CHS

This week, these five stocks have the best ratings in Earnings Revisions, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ASM stock.

LMI Aerospace, Inc. (LMIA) fabricates, machines, finishes, and integrates formed, close tolerance aluminum and specialty alloy components for use by the aerospace industry. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LMIA stock.

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which owns, operates and develops manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern, southern, and southeastern United States. The company also gets A’s in sales growth and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SUI stock.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of IPHI stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) is a national specialty retailer of private branded clothing, intimates, accessories, and other non-clothing gift items. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CHS stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.