5 Stocks With Great Free Cash Flow — TSRI FORD CALI ISNS CAW

This week, these five stocks have the best ratings in Free Cash Flow, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

TSR, Inc. (TSRI) provides contract computer programming services to commercial customers primarily in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company also gets A’s in. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TSRI stock.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) manufactures and distributes leather, nylon, and vinyl custom carrying cases, primarily for cellular telephones, laptop computers, and home medical equipment. The company also gets A’s in. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FORD stock.

China Auto Logistics, Inc. (CALI) primarily engages in the sale and trading of imported automobiles in addition to offering financing services. The company also gets A’s in. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CALI stock.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) manufactures and markets products using video image processing technology for use in traffic management systems and traffic data collection. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ISNS stock.

CCA Industries, Inc. (CAW) manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CAW stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.