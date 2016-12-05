5 Stocks With Strong Operating Margin — EXP SSTK KNOP PLAY TOT

This week, these five stocks have the best ratings in Operating Margin, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) is a diversified producer of basic building materials and construction products used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EXP stock.

Shutterstock, Inc.. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SSTK stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings revisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KNOP stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PLAY stock.

Total SA Sponsored ADR Class B (TOT) is an international oil and gas company engaged in all aspects of the petroleum industry. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TOT stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.