5 Stocks With Superb Earnings Growth — TX BDC MPEL MSI DHIL

This week, these five stocks have the best ratings in Earnings Growth, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Ternium S.A. Sponsored ADR (TX) is a steel company that makes flat and long steel products for customers engaged in the construction, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, energy and automotive industries.

Belden Inc. (BDC) is engaged in the design, production, and marketing of signal transmission solutions, which include cable, connectivity, and active components for mission-critical applications.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited Sponsored ADR (MPEL) develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) is a data communications and telecommunications equipment provider.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) sponsors, markets, and provides investment advisory and related services to individual and institutional investors in the United States.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.