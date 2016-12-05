5 Stocks With Superb Earnings Momentum — DRYS CRC MNI CRK GHC

This week, these five stocks have the best ratings in Earnings Momentum, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) is the owner and operator of a drybulk fleet. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DRYS stock.

California Resources Corp (CRC) is engaged in the design, import, manufacture and marketing of residential and commercial furniture. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CRC stock.

McClatchy Company Class A (MNI) publishes daily and non-daily newspapers located in western coastal states, North and South Carolina, and Minnesota. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MNI stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is an independent energy company that acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CRK stock.

Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, newspaper print and online publishing, television broadcasting and cable television systems. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GHC stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.