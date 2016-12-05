5 Stocks With Superb Surprise — DEI AFCO INTU TLYS TMUS

This week, these five stocks have the best ratings in Surprise, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates office and multi-family properties in California and Hawaii. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DEI stock.

American Farmland Company. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AFCO stock.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) develops and markets business and financial management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of INTU stock.

Tilly’s, Inc. Class A (TLYS) engages in the retailing of casual clothing, footwear, and accessories for teens and young adults in the United States. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TLYS stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) offers mobile communications services under the T-Mobile brands in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TMUS stock.

