5 Stocks With Ugly Earnings Momentum — SAEX XGTI ASH EGLE BZH

This week, these five stocks have the worst ratings in Earnings Momentum, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) offers a full range of seismic data services including surveying, program design, logistical support, data acquisition, processing, camp services, catering, environmental assessment, and community relations. The company also gets F's in sales growth and earnings momentum.

xG Technology, Inc. (XGTI) develops communications technologies for wireless networks. The company also gets F's in earnings momentum.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (ASH) is a global specialty chemicals company and provider of products, services, and solutions for a variety of industries. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions and earnings momentum.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company also gets F's in earnings momentum.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family homes in the United States. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum.

