5 Stocks With Ugly Earnings Revisions — NIHD CRESY FCH RTRX GRPN

This week, these five stocks have the worst ratings in Earnings Revisions, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

NII Holdings Inc (NIHD) provides mobile communications for business customers in Latin America. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum.

Cresud SA Sponsored ADR (CRESY) is an agricultural company that makes basic agricultural commodities. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions.

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH) is a real estate investment trust focusing on upscale and full service hotels. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions and earnings surprise.

Retrophin, Inc.. The company also gets F's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is a local e-commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions.

