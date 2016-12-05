5 Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 5 Textiles Apparel & Luxury Goods stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) gets weaker ratings this week as last week's C drops to a D. Oxford Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer and wholesale marketer of branded and private label apparel for men, women, and children.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A (SKX) takes a hit this week. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Class A designs, makes, markets and distributes footwear. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) declines this week from a B to a F. Vera Bradley, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer, and retailer of stylish and highly-functional accessories for women. The company also gets F's in earnings revisions.

Cherokee Inc. (CHKE) slips from a D to a F this week. Cherokee Inc. markets and licenses brand names and trademarks for apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company also gets F's in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is having a tough week. The company's rating falls from a D to a F. Crocs, Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes footwear and related products. The company also gets F's in sales growth, earnings revisions, and return on equity.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.