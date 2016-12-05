5 Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Stocks to Buy Now

5 Thrifts & Mortgage Finance stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This week, Home Bancorp, Inc.’s (HBCP) ratings are up from a B last week to a A. Home Bancorp, Inc. is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The company also gets A’s in earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HBCP stock.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Radian Group Inc. operates as a credit enhancement company in the United States. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RDN stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) is seeing ratings go up from a B last week to a A this week. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. provides retail banking services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CFFN stock.

This is a strong week for Bank Mutual Corporation (BKMU). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Bank Mutual Corporation offers a full range of financial services to customers who are mainly located in the state of Wisconsin. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BKMU stock.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Severn Bancorp, Inc. primarily attracts deposits from the general public and invests those funds in mortgage loans. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SVBI stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.