6 Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 6 Aerospace & Defense stocks are improving their overall rating on Portfolio Grader. Each of these rates an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

This is a strong week for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. TransDigm Group Incorporated is a global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TDG stock.

This week, National Presto Industries, Inc.’s (NPK) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. National Presto Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturing company. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NPK stock.

B/E Aerospace, Inc. (BEAV) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of B. B/E Aerospace, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services commercial aircraft and business jet cabin interior products worldwide. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BEAV stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Class A’s (SPR) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Class A is engaged in designing and manufacturing of commercial aero structures and systems. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SPR stock.

KLX, Inc. (KLXI) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KLXI stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. TAT Technologies Ltd. primarily manufactures, repairs, and overhauls heat transfer equipment such as heat exchanges, pre-coolers, and oil fuel hydraulic coolers used in aircraft, defense systems, and electronic equipment. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TATT stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.