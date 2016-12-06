6 Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 6 Aerospace & Defense stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Orbital ATK, Inc. (OA) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OA stock.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace and defense industries. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ATRO stock.

Slipping from a C to a F rating, AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) takes a hit this week. AeroVironment, Inc. designs, tests, and manufactures diversified technological products, including small, unmanned, remote-control military aircraft and rapid battery-charging stations. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AVAV stock.

Sparton Corporation (SPA) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. Sparton Corporation provides electronic manufacturing services, including design and/or manufacture of a variety of electronic and electromechanical products and assemblies. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SPA stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) declines this week from a C to a D. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AJRD stock.

This week, Ability, Inc.’s (ABIL) rating worsens to a F from the company’s D rating a week ago. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ABIL stock.

