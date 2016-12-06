6 Capital Markets Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 6 Capital Markets stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This week, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) drops from a C to a D rating. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is in the business of providing investment advisory services and trust and custodial services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WHG stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) takes a hit this week. KKR & Co. L.P. operates private equity funds that take either controlling or strategic minority ownership positions for long-term appreciation, invests in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds and less liquid credit products, and, on behalf of portfolio companies, arranges equity and debt financing and offers capital market advice. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KKR stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG Sponsored ADR (CS) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s D to a F. Credit Suisse Group AG Sponsored ADR is a global financial services company that operates through private banking, investment banking, and asset management. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CS stock.

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (KCG) slips from a C to a D this week. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A provides trade execution services across multiple asset classes. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of KCG stock.

Jupai Holdings Ltd Sponsored ADR (JP) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JP stock.

FXCM Inc. Class A’s (FXCM) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s B. FXCM Inc. Class A offers foreign exchange trading services over the Internet. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FXCM stock.

