6 Electrical Equipment Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 6 Electrical Equipment stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This is a rough week for AMETEK, Inc. (AME). The company’s rating falls to F from the previous week’s D. AMETEK, Inc. is a global company that makes electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AME stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides engineered thermal solutions for process industries. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of THR stock.

This week, LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) drops from a D to a F rating. LSI Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of lighting fixtures, menu board systems, and graphic products. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LYTS stock.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PSIX stock.

Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a D to a F. Hydrogenics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial grade proton-exchange membrane fuel cell automated test stations. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HYGS stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s D drops to a F. Enphase Energy, Inc. provides solar energy management systems for residential and commercial markets. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ENPH stock.

