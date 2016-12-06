6 Food Products Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 6 Food Products stocks are better this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these stocks has an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”) rating.

Hershey Company (HSY) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Hershey Company manufactures chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HSY stock.

This week, Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Post Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes branded ready-to-eat cereals in the U.S. and Canada. The company also gets A’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of POST stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable commodities, as well as manufactures and distributes processed avocado products in the United States and internationally. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CVGW stock.

This is a strong week for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Campbell Soup Company engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded convenience food products worldwide. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CPB stock.

Dean Foods Company (DF) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Dean Foods Company processes and distributes dairy products and frozen foods around the United States. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DF stock.

S&W; Seed Company (SANW) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a C to a B. S&W; Seed Company produces alfalfa seed that can grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor and saline soils. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SANW stock.

