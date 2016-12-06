6 Internet Software & Services Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the ratings of 6 Internet Software & Services stocks on Portfolio Grader are down. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BABA) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BABA stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) slips from a C to a D this week. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of QTWO stock.

Instructure, Inc. (INST) declines this week from a C to a D. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of INST stock.

Channeladvisor Corporation’s (ECOM) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ECOM stock.

Box, Inc. Class A (BOX) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. Box, Inc. Class A is a container leasing company based on total assets. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BOX stock.

China Finance Online Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (JRJC) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a D to a F. China Finance Online Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR provides integrated financial products and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings momentum, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JRJC stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.