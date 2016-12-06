6 IT Services Stocks to Sell Now

This week, 6 IT Services stocks are worse, according to the Portfolio Graderdatabase. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

PayPal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PYPL stock.

EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EVTC stock.

Travelport Worldwide Ltd. (TVPT) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of TVPT stock.

Slipping from a D to a F rating, Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR (WIT) takes a hit this week. Wipro Limited Sponsored ADR is a global IT services company, which provides outsourced research and development, infrastructure outsourcing and business consulting services. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of WIT stock.

Information Services Group, Inc. (III) slips from a C to a D this week. Information Services Group, Inc. provides advisory, analytics, strategy, development, negotiation and implementation, enterprise resource planning, and business process transformation support services. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of III stock.

JetPay Corp (JTPY) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of JTPY stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.