6 Software Stocks to Sell Now

The ratings of 6 Software stocks are down this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

This is a rough week for Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE). The company’s rating falls to F from the previous week’s D. Guidewire Software, Inc. provides Internet-based software platforms for core insurance operations, including underwriting and policy administration, claim management and billing. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GWRE stock.

Changyou.com Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (CYOU) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s C drops to a D. Changyou.com Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A develops and operates online games in China. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CYOU stock.

Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) slips from a D to a F this week. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RUBI stock.

Datawatch Corporation (DWCH) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. Datawatch Corporation provides business intelligence/enterprise reporting, data transformation, and support center solutions. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DWCH stock.

This week, Majesco Entertainment Company’s (COOL) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. Majesco Entertainment Company is an international developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment products. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of COOL stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, FORM Holdings Corp. (FH) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FH stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.