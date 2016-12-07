7-Eleven Drones Have Already Made 77 U.S. Deliveries

7-Eleven has now completed 77 drone deliveries in the United States.

7-Eleven completed the drone deliveries with the help of Flirtey, a drone delivery service. The drone deliveries from the convenience stores took place in Reno, Nevada. The deliveries were sent straight to customer’s homes.

The drone deliveries from 7-Eleven to customers’ homes took place on the weekends from one of its locations. Customers used a custom app to complete their orders. The app also let customers know when the drone was loaded, on its way and when it got to their homes.

The drone delivery service from 7-Eleven lets customers order both hot and cold products. On average, deliveries were completed within 10 minutes of ordering. The drone making the deliveries never landed at a person’s home, but instead hovered in front of it and lowered the package to the ground.

7-Eleven says that some of the most popular items requested with drone delivery were hot foods and cold drinks. Another popular item was cold remedies and other over-the-counter drugs to treat illnesses with.

7-Eleven stepping into the drone delivery game makes sense. Many other retailers have been looking to get items to customers faster with drones. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is especially interested in the technology. It just completed its first Amazon Prime Air drone delivery last week to a customer living in the Cambridge area of England.

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) is looking to create a “Wing Marketplace” for deliveries that will handle goods from a variety of different retailers.

