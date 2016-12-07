7 Fast-Growing Consumer Stocks to Buy

Earlier this week, the third-quarter GDP for the U.S. was raised from 3.2% to 3.5%, further demonstrating that the U.S. economy is on the mend. Existing home sales also hit a level last seen in 2007.

These are very encouraging signs that the U.S. economy is finally getting back on its feet. And considering a Republican dominated Congress and White House, change to help boost that economy should also come at a faster pace.

And that’s why I took a look at consumer stocks. I have come up with seven fast-growing consumer stocks to buy in today’s market.

These companies are not about big-ticket items like cars and refrigerators. They’re winners because they’re the first place consumers turn to spend a little extra money. They are the front line consumer stocks that will feel consumer sentiment first and then continue to grow as the trend expands.

