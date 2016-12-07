7 Growth Stocks Set to Pop in 2017

In the words of renowned economist Robert Shiller, “After years of stealth wealth, humility and downsizing, the president-elect is ushering in a new era of living large.”

The U.S. stock market has come a long way since the financial crisis in 2008. Analysts opine that the U.S. citizens were more into modest living post the recession. However, times are likely to change as Donald Trump — an ardent proponent of “living big, living large” — is slated to take office as the U.S. president.

Recently, the Federal Reserve raised the interest rate from 0.4% to 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Fed has projected faster increases over the next few years, raising rates for everything ranging from mortgages and auto loans to corporate bonds and bank savings rates.

The stock market rallied on the rate hike announcement and there are speculations of the economy hitting inflation under Trump Administration. While the entire equity market was awaiting a raise in interest rate, the slump in oil following the hike took the market by surprise.

The interest rate hike is channeling funds from commodities into U.S. bonds and dollars which have led to the decline in oil price. Also, markets apprehend a rougher patch for the fuel market going in 2017.

In such an extreme scenario, it is prudent to play safe and invest in growth stocks rather than in momentum or value ones. The increasing market volatility makes the momentum strategy highly risky while value investing does not find many takers in the current scenario.

Growth stocks, on the other hand, are fundamentally strong businesses aiming to make money for investors over the long run, thereby hedging the short run stock market volatility.

Picking the Right Stocks

Based on certain parameters, we have selected seven growth stocks which are poised for impressive returns in 2017. These stocks boast a solid Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have a Growth Style Score of ‘A,’ historical sales and expected earnings growth rate of 20% or more and a market cap of $1 billion.

We note that our Growth Style Score encompasses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of growth.

Our research shows that stocks with Growth Style Scores of ‘A’ or ‘B’ when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best investment opportunities in the growth investing space.

Let’s get started on our 7 growth stock picks…

