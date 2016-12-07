7 Health Care Equipment & Supplies Stocks to Buy Now

7 Health Care Equipment & Supplies stocks are moving up in their overall rating this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these is graded an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) shows solid improvement this week. The company’s rating rises from a B to a A. Stryker Corporation produces a variety of products in the medical technology sector. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SYK stock.

The rating of ResMed Inc. (RMD) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes medical equipment for treating, diagnosing and managing sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RMD stock.

This is a strong week for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for tissue protection, healing and repair. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ANIK stock.

This week, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) pushes up from a C to a B rating. Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BSX stock.

STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of STAA stock.

Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) improves from a B to a A rating this week. The company also gets A’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SIEN stock.

This week, CryoPort, Inc.’s (CYRX) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. The company also gets A’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CYRX stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.