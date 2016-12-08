8 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 8 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure stocks are on the rise this week on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a B last week to a A. Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises fast-food restaurants primarily in the Western region of the United States. The company also gets A's in earnings growth.

Marriott International, Inc. Class A (MAR) shows solid improvement this week. The company's rating rises from a C to a B. Marriott International, Inc. Class A operates and franchises hotels, corporate housing properties, and timeshare properties under numerous brand names. The company also gets A's in return on equity.

The rating of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Yum! Brands, Inc. develops, operates, franchises and licenses a system of restaurants worldwide. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth and earnings growth.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings surprise, and return on equity.

Planet Fitness, Inc. Class A (PLNT) earns a A this week, jumping up from last week's grade of B. The company also gets A's in sales growth, earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow.

Bojangles, Inc.'s (BOJA) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week's C. The company also gets A's in return on equity and free cash flow.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises several chains of upscale steakhouses. The company also gets A's in earnings growth, return on equity, and free cash flow.

This week, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) pushes up from a C to a B rating. The company also gets A's in operating margin growth and earnings growth.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.