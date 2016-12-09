9 Insurance Stocks to Buy Now

The grades of 9 Insurance stocks are better this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Every one of these stocks has an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”) rating.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s (ACGL) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a A from last week’s B. Arch Capital Group Ltd. writes insurance and reinsurance on a worldwide basis. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ACGL stock.

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) earns a B this week, jumping up from last week’s grade of C. Primerica, Inc. distributes financial products to middle income households in North America. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PRI stock.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) improves from a C to a B rating this week. Aflac Incorporated primarily sells supplemental health and life insurance in the United States and Japan. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AFL stock.

This is a strong week for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS). The company’s rating climbs to B from the previous week’s C. Axis Capital Holdings Limited provides various insurance and reinsurance products to worldwide operations. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AXS stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is seeing ratings go up from a C last week to a B this week. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. provides its domestic and international customers with insurance brokerage and third-party claims settlement and administration services. The company also gets A’s in free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AJG stock.

Unum Group (UNM) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. Unum Group is a provider of disability insurance products. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of UNM stock.

The rating of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. offers property and casualty insurance products and services the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SIGI stock.

This week, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s (HMN) ratings are up from a C last week to a B. Horace Mann Educators Corporation markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HMN stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) boosts its rating from a C to a B this week. The company also gets A’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OXBR stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.