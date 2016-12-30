A Rare Deal On Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Is Available Now (GT)

Freedom, opportunity, rock ‘n’ roll, baseball, apple pie, and a cultural melting pot are commonly associated with American culture.

But perhaps even more ubiquitous are our mega-corporations. Giants like The Coca-Cola Co ( KO ), Ford Motor Company ( F ), and Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) are on the forefront of American corporate identity.

Digging deeper, names like McDonald’s Corporation ( MCD ), Walt Disney Co ( DIS ), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS ) come to mind. I cannot help but think of all the stock market fortunes these seven American icons have built over the years. It’s truly staggering to realize all the family fortunes that have been made with only one or two of these iconic American corporations as the core component.

And there’s another one of these American icons that is a great buy right now. This company is 118 years old and has a logo that is globally recognizable by nearly everyone. Despite boasting a market cap of over $8 billion and revenue of more than $15 billion, this company has been widely disregarded by investors over the last several years. Shares are just below breaking even on the year, down 2.2% to date.

That makes Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co ( GT ) a great buy at its current price.

A former component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is an American multinational tire manufacturing company founded in 1898 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Goodyear, named for the inventor of vulcanized rubber, produces tires for everything from consumer automobiles, commercial trucks, motorcycles, and race cars to airplanes, farm equipment, and heavy earth-mover machinery.

The company reached iconic status thanks to its marketing tactics, including the famous Goodyear Blimp. Though Goodyear had been manufacturing blimps and balloons since the early 1900s, the first marketing blimp took to the skies in 1925.

Today, the blimp is one of the most recognizable advertising icons in America.

Goodyear’s current annual revenue of over $15 billion represents a drop of around $4 billion from 2007 levels.

However, 2016 earnings per share (EPS) is forecasted near $4.00, more than double the number in 2007. Recently trading close to $31.50 per share reflects a forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 8. This is about 55% less than the S&P 500, signaling that now might be the right moment to buy.

