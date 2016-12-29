Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): How an Amazon Flying Warehouse Would Work

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has been playing with quite a wild idea as it hopes to one day deliver goods from up above.

The e-commerce retailer is hoping to launch an Amazon flying warehouse that would use drones to suspend the facility in the sky. The company has filed a patent for the project, which was awarded to the company in April.

The concept would essentially allow Amazon to use gravity and drones to deliver products from “aerial fulfillment centers, as the company calls them. They would be 45,000 feet up in the air.

If the project is created, it would make the delivery of products faster, while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions and consuming less electricity to send the products out.

They would use little to no power to travel long horizontal distances thanks to their flaps and ailerons. Helium or hot air is a type of gas that is less dense than the gas used in current delivery methods, so this Amazon concept would be quite beneficial to deliver products to customers.

While the concept may sound beneficial in theory, there is a good chance that an Amazon flying warehouse will never happen as most patents never come off the ground. Additionally, there would be plenty of health hazards to consider when attempting to bring such an idea to life.

Even if it happens, we could be decades away from a flying warehouse.

AMZN shares are down 1.2% Thursday.

