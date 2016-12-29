Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Smashes All the Records With Amazon Echo

Holiday shoppers went online in increasing numbers this year and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) was the big winner. The company announced the 2016 holiday sales season was its best ever and spiked out the Amazon Echo as a runaway hit, noting Echo devices notched nine times their sales from last year.

Leading up to Christmas, retail analysts noted consumers were choosing to shop online in record numbers. According to a report in CNBC, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales both topped $3 billion, breaking single-day e-commerce sales records.

Amazon Holiday Sales Lead an Online Shopping Surge

While that sounds good, the sustained levels are even more impressive. Shoppers kept hitting the “add to cart” button to the tune of roughly $1 billion daily, throughout the entire holiday season. And the big winner was AMZN. According to stats quoted by CNBC, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 16, Amazon holiday sales accounted for a whopping 36.9% of all online shopping, nearly 10 times the share of number two, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ).

In a press release, AMZN didn’t give sales numbers (other than to say it had shipped more than one billion items worldwide to Prime members), but acknowledged the success, saying: “This 2016 holiday was the best-ever season for Amazon.”

Echo and Alexa Are a Home Run

AMZN spiked out the Amazon Echo and Alexa — the virtual personal assistant that powers the Echo and other devices like the Fire TV — for special attention.

The company says it sold nine times more Amazon Echo smart speakers this year than it did during the 2015 holiday season. In addition, the Echo Dot was the single most gifted item on amazon.com, despite the fact that the most affordable smart speaker in the Amazon Echo line was sometimes sold out.

“Echo and Echo Dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year, and we’re thrilled that millions of new customers will be introduced to Alexa as a result. Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we still had trouble keeping them in stock.”

It was also noted that other Amazon products featuring Alexa integration, like the Fire Tablet, were the best-sellers in their product categories.

