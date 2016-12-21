Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Amazon Hiring 1,000 in Aurora

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) will be hiring 1,000 new employees in Aurora, Ill.

Amazon.com, Inc. will add the jobs with the introduction of two new fulfillment centers in the city. The jobs AMZN is bringing to Aurora will be full time ones. There will also be benefits available to the employees, such as 401(k) and stock options, as well as maternity and paternity leave.

The first of the new fulfillment centers being built in Aurora will take up 1 million square feet. The location will serve as a place for employees to pick, pack and ship small items to customers. The second facility will be 400,000 square feet. Employees at this location will handle picking, packing and shipping larger items.

Once Amazon.com, Inc. finishes the new fulfillment centers in Aurora, it will have brought more than 7,000 jobs to the state. The company also has fulfillment centers in other parts of the state. This include Edwardsville, Joliet and Romeoville. One is also currently being built in Monee.

“In just over two years, Illinois has proven itself to be an ideal location from which Amazon can continue offering customers our vast selection and superfast shipping speeds,” Akash Chauhan, Amazon.com, Inc.’s vice president of North American operations, said in a statement. “We’re excited to be growing and creating even more full-time jobs that offer comprehensive benefits on day one as well as generous maternity and parental leave benefits.”

Amazon.com, Inc. is also planning to open a new facility in Livonia, Mich. This location is expected to add at least 1,000 jobs to the state through 2020.

More From InvestorPlace